The readers of a magazine that celebrates a multi-state region of the Southern Appalachians gave their nod to three Smyth County attractions as among the best the area offers. Those readers also gave top rankings to places such as the Biltmore Estate, the Homestead Resort, and Monticello.

Through its July/August edition, Blue Ridge Country magazine revealed the winners of best towns, attractions, activities and more in the 2023 Best of the Mountains reader poll.

According to the magazine, polling is conducted every five years with this year’s survey featuring 48 categories, including Favorite Waterfall, Best Country Store, Best Quirky Festival and Best Foodie Town.

“Our readers know the Southern Appalachian region better than anyone,” said Blue Ridge

Country Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer in a news release. “We are so pleased to present their knowledgeable picks in our 35th anniversary issue.”

Readers submitted their votes online over the course of two months, resulting in more than 130 first-, second- and third-place awards for the best cities, towns, attractions and activities from the mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating our 35th without our cherished readers and our loyal advertisers,” said Associate Publisher Cynthia Bruggeman. “Every issue highlights amazing destinations and the people, history and stories that make them unique. Our ‘Best of’ feature in the summer mag is a snapshot of winners sure to provide year-long travel ideas and inspiration.”

Blue Ridge Country reports a readership of more than 175,000. The magazine covers the mountain regions of Southern Appalachia and explores history, food, festivals, travel, the outdoors and the environment. Blue Ridge Country is produced by LeisureMedia360 in Roanoke. LeisureMedia360 is the publisher of the Virginia Travel Guide and numerous other publications, including The Roanoker, Virginia’s longest-running city magazine, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

The magazine’s readers chose three Smyth locations among their winners. Hungry Mother State Park got second place for Best Paddling Lake and downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre took third place in the best historic theater category. Shared between Smyth and Tazewell counties, the Back of the Dragon captured third place in the Best Motorcycle Route category.

With Hungry Mother State Park coming in as Smyth County’s top draw for visitors, the award likely doesn’t surprise many people. However, we asked park staff members what makes the lake so great for paddling.

“I’ve always described Hungry Mother State Park as a park with a little bit of everything. We have festivals, educational programming, hiking and biking on our 18 miles of trails, camping, and paddling and swimming on our 108-acre lake. This size of lake, not too large or small, and without the hustle and bustle of large pontoon boats and other motorized watercraft, lends itself beautifully to paddling,” said Avery Smith, education support specialist.

He also cited the peacefulness of the lake’s flat water. “It can be fun to get an arm or leg workout paddling during the day while the lake is full of other boats, but I find paddling in Hungry Mother Lake is best during some of our paddle programs like ‘Paddle in the Park’ and ‘Early Morning Kayak Tour.’ These are held during evenings at sunset and then during the morning. It’s at quiet time like this that our lake’s beauty really shines,” Smith said.

Tanya Hall, chief ranger for visitor experience, noted the diversity of paddling that can be done on the lake.

She said, “We try to appeal to many different user types when it comes to our paddling programs. We offer a Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) 101 course that teaches the basics of SUP paddling, but we also have partnered with Whitetop Yoga for the more experienced users to learn yoga while using Stand Up Paddleboards. We offer early birds an early morning kayak trip on Sunday mornings, but we also offer a relaxing evening paddle on Wednesday evenings after the lake has emptied of all the boaters and fishermen for the day. We cover various topics of interest while we are paddling with our guests that cover history to natural resources as well as water safety and how each of us can protect our environment by making small changes. These are some of my favorite programs as everyone has a chance to relax, destress, and just enjoy the beauty and peacefulness of the lake and outdoors,” she said.

The Lincoln Theatre had impressive company among the winners of Best Historic Theatre.

Abingdon’s Barter Theatre claimed first place and the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton took second. The Lincoln shared third with the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke.

The 1929 Lincoln may be best known as Song of the Mountains’ home. The award-winning concert series is aired on PBS stations around the country. Additionally, the Lincoln offers a variety of entertainment, educational and community-oriented programming year round.

The Back of the Dragon attracts national and international motorcycle and sports car enthusiasts who want to traverse its 32 miles, 438 curves, and three mountain ranges.

The Back of Dragon offers sweeping views of Rich Valley and Hungry Mother State Park. It runs between the towns of Marion and Tazewell, described as the “gateways” to the Dragon.

Other Southwest Virginia offerings also got accolades from the magazine’s readers.

The Virginia Creeper Trail in Damascus and the New River Trail in Fort Chiswell took first and second place respectively in the Best Biking Trail and Best Rail-to-Trail System categories.

Between Asheville, N.C., and Boone, N.C., Abingdon won second place in the Best Foodie Town category.

The New River got top honors as the Best Fishing River and Best Paddling River.

The Virginia Highlands Festival received the top spot in the Best Arts and Crafts Festival category.

Damascus’ Appalachian Trail Days took third place in the Best Quirky Festival. The first two places in the category went to the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, N.C. and Queen City Mischief & Magic in Staunton.