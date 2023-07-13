After beginning in four of the county’s elementary schools, the Explorers After-School program hopes to be in all seven schools in the coming academic year.

The last schools to join the program are Rich Valley and Saltville Elementary schools.

Paige Wright, the program’s director, told supervisors last month that the administrators of both schools are on board and, if they could enroll five students between the two schools, the program, which offers after-school child care, could launch there.

For Pre-K through fifth-graders, the program was established just prior to the 2021-22 school year when County Administrator Shawn Utt recognized the need.

Knowing that child care is critical for working families, Utt began problem-solving.

With the help of the school system and county leaders, the Smyth County Explorers program for Pre-K through fifth-graders was established. It provides care from the school day’s end at about 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Activities typically include a snack, homework time, games and puzzles, organized play, and group activities such library visits, yoga or crafts.

Over the past school year, Wright said, the Explorers program began with 81 participants but ended the year with 73 active students due to relocation, extracurricular activities, or a change in the parents’ work schedule.

For the coming year, Wright said, the program will launch Aug. 14.

Applications for the program are available by emailing Wright at paigewright@scsb.org or texting name and email address to 276-780-0732.