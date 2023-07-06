Marion’s elected leaders have given their approval to a plan that would allow the town to continue providing emergency medical services as it currently does but calls for the county to cover more of the operation’s costs.

Meeting Friday evening in a fiscal year-end meeting, the town council learned of a county-town task force’s recommendation regarding Marion’s EMS. The task force was developed following discussions between the town and county about the future of service, which has been overseen by Marion for the last eight years but falls within the county’s state-mandated responsibilities.

The town incorporated the community’s lifesaving crew into its operations in 2015.

In a June meeting with the county’s Public Safety Committee, Town Manager Bill Rush emphasized that discussions about the oversights of EMS operations are not new. He said the town is repeating what it’s said for eight years, which is that the county needs to fund EMS or take it over. He also noted that the town is losing money on EMS.

For the fiscal year that started July 1, Marion had asked the county to allocate $500,000 for its projected $750,000 EMS expenses.

Yet, many officials expressed hesitancy to transfer EMS from the town, saying the existing Marion Fire-EMS Department functions well.

Dr. Peter Bruzzo, Marion Fire-EMS’ longtime medical director, told officials that the agency “ain’t broke. It needs to grow. It needs bucks.”

As it is, Bruzzo said the department “has depth that couldn’t be duplicated.”

In addition to the county assuming monetary costs, the task force also recommended that the department hire two more EMS providers.

Friday, Councilman Avery Cornett said, “By all means, we should do it.”

The council approved adding the staffers and the next day Marion Fire-EMS was sharing the news on social media, noting that pay for a Firefighter/EMT-Basic starts at $41,500, while a Firefighter/EMT I begins at $43,500, and a Firefighter/Paramedic starts at $48,500.

The council also unanimously voted to accept the task force’s proposal, which would allow Marion Fire-EMS to continue operating as a part of the town and the town will continue to handle billing. Under the proposal, the county will cover the expenses remaining after billing receipts and other revenue are applied.

The task force also asked Marion Fire-EMS to adopt the county’s call rates in an effort to standardize those fees across Smyth.

The town’s current rates are $425 for a basic emergency call, $725 for advanced life support I, $925 for advanced life support II, and $15 per mile.

The county’s rates in the same categories are $800, $1,000, and $1,200 and $17 per mile.

Before the town can adjust its rates, a public hearing is required and will be held on July 17. If approved, the new rates would be expected to take effect Aug. 1.

Rush told Marion’s council Friday evening, “It’s taken a while to get here, but I believe it worked out best for Marion and Smyth County.

Both Marion Mayor David Helms and County Administrator Shawn Utt described the task force meeting in positive terms.

Utt said officials will examine the situation after the first quarter. For now, he said, “We’re holding steady until October.”

The county’s Public Safety Committee is expected to discuss the proposal on Thursday and report to the full board of supervisors, which will meet again on July 13.

In previous EMS discussions, the board of supervisors has indicated it would extend the same proposal to the Town of Chilhowie.

The county launched Smyth County Fire & Rescue in February, establishing an Atkins EMS operation then, and assuming Saltville’s EMS operations at that town council’s request on May 1.