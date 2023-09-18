During Monday’s Smyth County School Board meeting, system employees were recognized with monthly awards for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and custodians.

The awards for September with nomination comments are for:

Silver Apron AwardThe Silver Apron Award was presented to Debbie Trail, a food service assistant at Marion Middle School.

“Ms. Debbie Trail always has a kind word and a smile on her face as she greets students and staff who come through the cafeteria line. She remembers each student’s favorite breakfast foods and encourages everyone to try new choices as they are added to the menu. Debbie’s coworkers describe her as a hard worker who is always a joy to be around.”

Extra Mile AwardThe Extra Mile Award was awarded to April May, a bus driver for Marion Senior High School.

“April works at MSHS as the MIP teacher and drives a full-time route on top of that. She is new to the area and has had to learn a lot of new geography, but she is very proactive and has driven routes on her own time just to make sure she knows where she is going. She has been extremely generous in helping us with another driver’s route (while he was out for almost three weeks due to a family member’s health crisis). April not only took half his route without hesitation but she also brought the family food and snacks while they were spending all of their time in the hospital. Recently, we were in a bind with trying to get our band to an overnight competition at Dollywood, and with only a few days’ notice, April committed to the trip and not only drove but also volunteered to help chaperone while there.”

My School Shines AwardThe My School Shines Award was presented to Payton Freeman, Ronnie Jones and Zack Woods from Marion Middle School.

“We are so proud that Zack, Ronnie, and Payton have been recognized for their efforts at Marion Middle School. Their roles are essential to the success of our school operations. Not only do they work hard to keep the school clean and in tip-top shape, they work to build relationships with our students and be positive role models in their lives. There is not a day that goes past that (we) don’t see one of them greeting and talking with students in the hall or cafeteria. While we still have room to grow, we believe we are on the right path to sustaining this level of excellence.”