Food City is bringing a Curt’s Ace Hardware store to Marion. It’s the company’s second such retail outlet in Virginia.

Tuesday, Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, confirmed that renovations have begun on Marion’s former Rite Aid store. He expects the newest Curt’s Ace Hardware to open in Smyth County during the fourth quarter of this year.

The 795 North Main St. location offers good visibility, easy ingress and egress, and is close to the company’s Marion grocery store, Smith said. He noted that the former pharmacy offers 11,000 square feet on the interior and another 2,100 square feet outside for seasonal lawn and garden items.

Food City announced that it was joining the Ace Hardware cooperative of stores in April 2022. According to the Ace Hardware website it “is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries.” The company is headquartered near Chicago in Oak Brook, Ill.

In the last year-plus, Smith said, Food City has opened six of the hardware stores in Tennessee and one in Bristol, Va.

For Smith, Marion was a sound choice for the second Virginia store.

“We’ve done business in Marion since the 1970s,” he said. Smith went on to call the town’s revitalization of its downtown as phenomenal.

However, he said, no community likes to have buildings sitting empty. For the one-time Rite Aid, which has sat empty since mid-2018, Smith said, “We’re going to put life back into it.”

Additionally, Smith said, the community needs a hardware store.

Ace Hardware, he said, offers the buying power of a company with thousands of stores, which results in competitive prices and a good variety of products. He ticked off brands such as Benjamin Moore, Stihl, Yeti, and Green Egg. The stores sell power tools and equipment, hardware, lawn and garden, barbeque accessories, and other home improvement supplies.

“We’re able to give people an option to big-box” stores with good quality products, Smith said. With an emphasis on customer service, the CEO said, “We can out people the competition.”

Smith anticipates that the store will employ about 15 people initially but that number could grow. With plans to open late in 2023, he explained that winter is typically a slower time in the hardware business.

It will “be an asset to the community,” Smith said.

He’s happy to be repurposing a vacant building in Marion as it has done in other locations. The company, he said, is, however, looking at building a Curt’s Ace Hardware from the ground up in Abingdon next year. K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company, is headquartered in Abingdon.

As for reports of a new Food City grocery store in Marion’s future, Smith said talking about those possible plans would be premature, but, he noted that new stores have been built in Wytheville, Independence, and Pulaski with an expansion in Galax. A new Marion grocery, he said, would “be a nice addition.”