Marion’s farmers market is getting a reputation.

Councilman Bill Weaver shared the results with his peers on the town council earlier this month when he noted that the prior Saturday had been a record-breaker for the market.

However, the whole season, which began in early May, has been one for the books. At just past the halfway point in the market’s 26-week season, Leslie Vanover, market manager, said, “It’s been the busiest season ever.”

Compared to last year, she said, every Saturday has come in ahead.

“Year to date,” Vanover said, “we’ve had a 13.4% increase from 2022 market season.”

That’s noteworthy because 2022 was also a record year for the market.

Last November, Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, said the market had become “…a significant part of our local economy with a record $61,500 in revenues this year.”

Heath also observed that it had developed into “an additional attraction for the community and a social gathering spot.”

Perhaps with social media’s influence, Vanover noted that this year, the market is even attracting travelers off of Interstate 81. Citing visitors from New York and Texas, she said, “They’re just in awe of our… small town vibe.”

Folks who are visiting the Lincoln often come to town early or even a day ahead to visit the market, Vanover noted. Plus, students from Emory & Henry’s Marion campus “are loving it,” she said, while observing, “They’re not the early birds.”

Vanover gives partial credit to special events, including a Derby Day celebration to kick off the season and a recent Healthy Kids Bucks event that served 42 children and “just rocketed us,” Vanover said, noting that day the market took in the most revenue it had in her eight years as manager. Vanover, who began as a market vendor, keeps those who sell their produce, meats, baked goods and other edibles, and artisan creations at the forefront of her mind. Noting the additional dollars, she said, “It’s a blessing to my vendors.”

Coming up on Oct. 14 in conjunction with Marion’s annual chili championship, the market will host a Plumpest Pumpkin contest in which the winner will be determined by the pumpkin’s girth not weight. With a special emphasis on quality prizes this year, Vanover said the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to Dollywood in addition to other incentives.

“We’re going all out on prizes,” she said.

Southwest Virginia’s first certified market manager, Vanover is pleased to say that goals are being achieved, while new goals are being set. She wants to see “the market keep growing and putting our best foot forward.”

“We’re truly blessed with a wonderful market and vendors,” she said.

While Vanover puts the spotlight on others, Heath returns it to her. When asked about the market’s achievements, he said, “The success of the market is Leslie’s leadership and her devotion to the market. She is passionate, personable, and knows the market, vendors and customers. She is indeed an absolute rock star!”

Even when the harvest season ends, the market doesn’t. It has developed a year-round presence with special holiday and winter markets.

Virginia is home to about 250 farmers markets. Both Marion and Chilhowie’s markets are certified.

“The economic impacts of Virginia farmers markets include direct benefits to farmers and affiliated businesses, while also helping to stimulate the local economy by keeping dollars in the community and preserving farmland through economic viability,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr in a news release. “Farmers markets increase access to a healthy food environment with an abundance of locally grown produce that helps support fresh fruit and vegetable consumption, particularly in food deserts across Virginia.”

“Farmers markets provide a great avenue for new and smaller farm operations to sell their products directly to consumers. In addition, farmers markets offer an excellent agritourism experience and provide vendors an opportunity to educate the public on agriculture, farming practices, and environmental stewardship,” said Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie in the release.

Individuals can learn more about Marion and Chilhowie’s markets on Facebook and through the towns’ websites.