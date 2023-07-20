Glenn Moorer remembers the earliest days of the Hungry Mother Festival – when the parking lots were all gravel, Park Boulevard’s surface was tar and gravel, and the infrastructure for handling necessities like trash and sewage was limited. None of that, however, stopped the festival from quickly becoming a success.

Moorer credits teamwork, creativity, prayer, organizers’ enthusiasm, and, most of all, the community.

As the festival prepares to mark its 50th anniversary, Moorer continues to celebrate the role of the community. “Anything lasting this long,” he said, “it’s a team effort with the community.”

Moorer started working at Hungry Mother State Park in the early 1970s as a part-timer making $2.10 per hour.

Moorer would go on to retire from the state park that often served as a home to his children and where he continues to serve as president of the Friends of Hungry Mother.

Thinking back to the festival’s beginnings, Moorer highlighted the group that became the Art League of Marion, the event’s host. “Their enthusiasm as a team kept it going,” he said, also noting their close working relationship with the park staff.

Still, the park, he said, was built in the 1930s and wasn’t designed for an event that would attract thousands of people. He estimated the park was built to hold about 400 vehicles at a time, maybe 600 if pushed.

The early festival days easily brought 700 to 900 vehicles. “We got creative with our parking spaces,” Moorer said. Even the park superintendent’s yard was fair game, he said.

“We prayed for no rain,” Moorer also declared, noting that they had one tractor with three chains that was regularly used to get vehicles unstuck when their prayers weren’t answered.

With no town water and sewer connections then, Moorer shook his head at the thought of the single pump going down that kept the sewage lagoons functioning.

Then and now, heat could take its toll. Moorer recalled, “Our boots would melt into the tar.” He was grateful when the Virginia State Police agreed to help with traffic control as backups could extend for miles.

With no dumpsters for garbage disposal, all the nearby state parks sent trash cans to help handle the excess.

These decades later, Hungry Mother’s new park manager, Kevin McDonald, continues to be astonished by the successful effort behind the festival. Noting that the park does not stop its regular operations for the festival, he said, “How amazing is it that we can have this earth-stopping event and still keep the park going. It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Like Moorer, he celebrated the community. Marion Senior High’s football team, McDonald said, is coming into help with the festival. He also gave a nod to the Virginia State Park team, which helps with staffing and in other ways. With needs, he said, “Our family of state parks will answer.”

Visitors see the park and the festival as united, he reflected. “You’re not just giving a moment, you’re giving a memory,” McDonald said.

The visitors who come to the festival are often stewards of state parks, said both McDonald and Moorer.

While there’s always trash to pick up, McDonald said, it’s nothing like after a concert. He noted that it’s not unusual to see other visitors picking up litter.

Gratitude to the community was McDonald’s central sentiment. There’d be no park, no festival without it, he said.

One community group that is central to the park is the Friends of Hungry Mother, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the park.

Moorer serves as the Friends’ head. Looking around the park’s Discovery Center, where its offices, gift store, and exhibits are housed, he pointed to educational aquariums that are homes to turtles and a hellbender. The Friends bought the aquariums among many other support projects designed to build advocacy for the park and get folks fired up about being outdoors.

Getting folks excited about outdoor activities is something at which Moorer excels.

He suspects his love for working in nature began in college. He recalled coming into class at Emory & Henry still wearing waders where he’d been helping stock fish in the Clinch River “just for fun.”

Even before that, he’d spent many years taking part in the Scouts. Moorer’s son is a fourth generation Eagle Scout.

Moorer started the Smyth County Archery Club and the county’s Anglers Association. Among his park duties, he served as an instructor for bow hunting, canoeing, wilderness first aid, urban fishing, and many other programs.

“To me, 99% of the time,” he said, “it wasn’t work…. I wanted to be here.”

Looking back, Moorer said, “Part of me is here. Part of my family is here.”

His son and daughter both grew up in the park and his wife, Sally, often led programs. “It was a great life to be able to raise my family out here part of the time.”

Then, there are the people he worked with. Every one of them, he said, “added value to my life.”

The former chief ranger also said that he couldn’t have done what he did without all of them – family, coworkers, friends.

Looking around the office where Moorer continued to know all the staff by name and easily talked to visiting youngsters about the displays, he said, “It’s a hard to place to leave.”

And, Moorer’s not ready to go just yet.

He still wants to advocate for state parks. While Moorer doesn’t like to get political, he said, it’s just a fact that they need more funding.

And, to help raise money for the Friends and their work, Moorer is promoting two special items they’ll have for sale at this weekend’s festival. A 24”x18” special edition 50th anniversary poster will be made available as will photo frames made from the former wooden bridge that reached across the lake and was home to everything from great fishing stories to magical wedding moments. Moorer said the poster will sell for $20, while the frames will be sold for $30 each. The Friends will have booths at Shelter 2 and the Gazebo.

Additionally, three quilts made by members of the Art League of Marion and Friends of Hungry Mother are being raffled off to raise funds for the two organizations. Tickets to enter the raffle are $5 and can be bought at the Henderson or from any Art League member with cash or check. Tickets will also be sold during the festival at The Gazebo and Shelter 2.

The drawing will be held Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The winner doesn’t need to be present but must provide contact information.