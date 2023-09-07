A message with impact can help direct a community’s path. Knowing its power, a Smyth County woman wants to use poetry to help her hometown develop.

Hannah Combs discovered poetry’s potential when she was working on her undergraduate degree in English and philosophy at Hollins University.

“I began to delve into all the different emotions that poetry could capture,” Combs explained. “There is room for all voices to be heard in poetry, a lesson I finally understood at that point in my life.”

After Combs earned her master’s degree in English from Arizona State University, she started writing poetry as a hobby. That choice proved to be wise and even healing. “Poetry gave me an outlet when I needed it most,” she said.

Now, poetry has taken a professional dimension in Combs’ life. She works for The Poet Life, a company that is, according to Combs, “committed to empowering people through poetry.”

Featured on the national television show America’s Got Talent, The Poet Life was created by Christoph Jenkins, who helped Combs figure out how to bring a special event to “my Appalachian home.”

Echoing Appalachia, a poetry showcase highlighting local Appalachian voices, will take place this Friday, Sept. 8, at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

The 6 p.m. show is free and open to the public.

“We have four local poets performing… and everyone is invited to come out to watch their performance. I want this event to highlight Appalachian voices in poetry and bring our community together in appreciation of the written verse,” Combs said.

She has no doubt that poetry can impact her hometown.

“With The Poet Life,” Combs said, “I saw firsthand how revolutionary poetry can be for community growth. The natural progression of my work with them had to be bringing what they could do, the energy and opportunity they offer, to my hometown.”

The four scheduled poets include Professor Shanita “NitaJade” Jackson, an assistant professor of English at Emory & Henry College. On Jackson’s E&H profile, she’s described as “an Affrilachian Poet.” Other poets who will perform include Alice Crockett, Isaac Combs, and Hannah Combs.

There’s still time for other individuals interested in sharing their poetry to take part. Anyone interested may contact Hannah Combs at 276-378-6911 or at hrcombs96@gmail.com. She also noted that she hopes “this event will be one of many for our community, so there is going to be a next time.”

She wants to ensure that people know that “poetry is alive and well in our mountains!”