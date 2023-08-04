Floyd County’s annual Tractor Fun Run, set for Aug. 19, will benefit 8-month-old Graysen Bean, who was diagnosed with Hurler Syndrome at 9 days old.

A Floyd tradition that has grown each year for the past 16 years, the ride will begin at Arlie Thompson’s Farm (992 Christiansburg Pike) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and make its way to Peaceful Settings Farm for a lunch break before returning.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and can be completed ahead of time at www.floydcountytractorfunrun.net.

There is a flat $20 fee for all drivers and riders to enjoy the procession, with all proceeds benefitting the Bean family and Graysen’s medical expenses.

Hurler Syndrome is the most severe type of mucopolysaccharidosis, with a life expectancy in most cases of about 10 years.

The disorder impacts the body’s ability to break down sugars, causing them to build up and cause damage, particularly around vital organs, including the brain, heart and lungs.

There’s no cure for Hurler’s but treatment, which Graysen started receiving at Duke Children’s Hospital in North Carolina at about three months old, can prolong life and alleviate dangerous symptoms.

Graysen had a bone marrow transplant on Jan. 19 and spent three months in the hospital before being released into outpatient care, which required the family to stay close by for another three months for frequent checkups, monthly infusions and more.

On May 24, Graysen was cleared to come home to Floyd, with monthly visits to the children’s hospital.

Additional surgeries and treatments may be necessary to ensure Graysen has as close-to-normal life as possible.

Graysen is the son of Joanie and Joseph Bean, and the grandson of Pat and Billy Bean and Susan and Glenn Conner, all of Floyd County.

Learn more about the 2023 Fun Run, past rides and Graysen’s journey at www.floydcountytractorfunrun.net and by searching “Floyd County Tractor Fun Run” on Facebook.