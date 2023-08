Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Mollie, a Beagle who’s about five years old.

She is sweet, gentle, likes kids and other dogs. To know Mollie is to love her. She spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Mollie should complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org. With questions or for more information, call (540) 745-7207.