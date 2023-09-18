Meet feline brothers Junior and Jupiter, a bonded pair that was born in early May.

They were rescued by a good samaritan as small kittens with their other brothers. Both Junior (tabby) and Jupiter (orange and white) are super sweet and playful, and get along with dogs and other cats.

They are vaccinated, neutered and tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in adopting this loving duo should complete and submit a Floyd Humane Society Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org. For more information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message if prompted.