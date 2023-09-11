This article includes excerpts from previous editions of The Floyd Press.

Sept. 20, 1956

The Floyd Press published details about a Bicycle Rodeo to be held at Floyd High School in the Thursday, Sept. 20, 1956, edition.

The main purpose of the Rodeo was to promote bicycle safety and help local children learn regular bike riding and inspection skills.

Three contests were held by grade throughout the event, with prizes going to riders that could pass the straight line test, double zig-zag obstacle test and single obstacle test.

To participate in any of the contests, the Press reported, bicycles must have been equipped with a working warning device, appropriately adjusted handlebars, reflectors, even coaster brakes, undamaged and tight chains, and appropriate tires/wheels.

Children with the best decorated bikes also won prizes at the end of the parade, which kicked off the Rodeo.

The Floyd Press also reported the death of longtime Floyd Mayor and Judge Robert E. Lee in the Sept. 20, 1956, edition.

Lee was elected mayor in 1928, the same year he was appointed Judge of Domestic Relations Court. He also served as a Justice for the Peace for several years.

“... [Lee] was instrumental in many of the improvements in the town of Floyd during his tenure of office,” the paper said.

Sept. 6, 1973

Several reports of cattle theft were reported in the Sept. 6, 1973, edition of The Floyd Press, and local farmers speculated they were prompted by the price of beef.

Then-Sheriff Walter Akers listed a handful of cases in Floyd, Alum Ridge and Locust Grove that involved the theft of at least 16 heifers, two cows and one bull. He said in those cases “the livestock was definitely stolen.”

In one theft Akers mentioned, three heifers stolen from a Locust Grove farmer were found four days after the report was made and returned.

Another case involved a heifer that was slaughtered in a farmer’s field. It was estimated to be worth about $400.

“... The animal’s meat had been cut off from the bone,” one farmer said.

Sheriff Akers believed the thieves were using pick-up campers to take the cattle and regularly struck between 1-4 a.m., the Press said.

He encouraged livestock owners to report anything suspicious and not assume animals were simply lost.

The Floyd Press also reported in the Sept. 6, 1973, paper that 47 girls planned to try out for the new Floyd County High School’s first interscholastic girls’ basketball and track teams, led by coach Sandra Mills.

“Donned in Black and gold pennies and official basketball socks,” the girls’ first opponent was Pulaski on Sept. 26, 1973,” the Press said.

Sept. 12, 1996

Local impacts of Hurricane Fran were reported by The Floyd Press in the Sept. 12, 1996, edition of The Floyd Press. It said the damage “was nothing compared to the effect of Hurricane Hugo in 1989,” which flattened a lot of corn.

At least two harvests were lost to Fran: one near the Parkway and one in the Red Oak Grove Community.

Two boys saw the twister near the Parkway and estimated that it was between 25-30 feet tall and said it sounded “like a freight train coming through the valley.”

“It was like a big green whirlwind,” said one boy. “It was full of corn leaves and stalks.”

About 80% of corn was “flattened” at a Red Oak Grove farm.

The farmer “had a good crop of corn going before the storm hit last week,” the Floyd Press said. “Some stalks were over 12 feet tall.”

An early cutting was necessary to address the damage, despite the crop needing probably another month to mature.

The Sept. 12, 1996, edition of The Floyd Press also reported the ribbon cutting for the Downtown Family Barber Shop (at 211 S. Locust St.) that took place despite Hurricane Fran’s havoc.

“Fortunately by late afternoon, all [owner Pamela Love] had to worry about was some wind, but it was an unusual way to begin a new enterprise,” the paper said.