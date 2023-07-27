As with many writers, one of my biggest influences has always been Edgar Allan Poe.

Known for writing upon the dark nature of humanity, Poe has not only made an impact on literature, but also on pop culture as a whole.

“Crawling” is from a book of illustrations and poetry I published called “A Songbird” and is heavily inspired from Edgar’s work.

“Crawling”

The maggot is crawling in our head.

Leaving our children unfed.

Spinning the torches,

a crazy fire burns red.

Instead, of solving the problems, we prolong them.

The aneurysm, hurt themselves.

I heard no more singing, or church bells.

There is no life unless the dead minds say so.

Crawling around, making these valleys below.

I can see it, and believe it.

Doesn’t matter what side you worship, receive it.

The brain is bleeding, they don’t believe it.

The bug of tall tales, loves to eat it.

Kevin Hendrick is a Floyd County author and poet whose work appears regularly in The Floyd Press.