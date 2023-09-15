The annual Floyd Americana Fest returns this weekend with local musicians taking to five stages across downtown.

All concerts are free to attend, and local artisans will be set up to showcase the Floyd community and the wide range of talent that blossoms from its hills.

Music will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Warren G. Lineberry Park Amphitheater, which will feature Low Brow Collective (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), the Jake Retting Trio (1:30-3:30 p.m.) and Appalachian Space Train (4-6 p.m.).

OuterSpace’s Stage will come alive at noon with Paul Lemay (noon to 1 p.m.), Big Poppa Squat (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Henry Hardt’s Mudcats (3-4:30 p.m.), StageDust (5-6:30 p.m.) and Ball and Chain (7-8:30 p.m.).

New for this year’s event are two additional stages at Cocoa Mia and Lichen or Knot on Main Street.

YardWeedz will take the Lichen or Knot Stage from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the Chad Cox Project (12:30-1:30 p.m.), Ash Devine (2-3 p.m.), Triquetra (5-6 p.m.) and Amelia Empson (6:30-7:30 p.m.).

Leslie Brooks will take the Cocoa Mia Stage first (from 1-2:30 p.m.), the Lamb Brothers Band second (3-4:30 p.m.), Cosmic Porch Pickers third (5-6:30 p.m.), and finally Time is Art (7-8 p.m.)

Dogtown Roadhouse will host Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks (6-8 p.m.) and Kevin Daniel and The Bottom Line (8-11 p.m.).

Vendors for this year’s event include Blackridge Studios, Frazier Frays, Michael Cardwell, New River Turning, Pathways Jewelry,Betse Dunham Ceramics, Blue Ridge Metal Smith, County Line Carvings, and many more.

The Floyd Americana Festival started as a grassroots effort to showcase Floyd’s artistry and music in 2019 by former county resident Alan Graf. The 2023 event is the first organized by Jake Rauer and Jake Retting.

Find a full list of vendors and details about each musical act online at www.floydamericanafest.squarespace.com.