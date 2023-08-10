This week’s poem is a calling for unity, a call for understanding among many writers, like myself.

Many writers right now are in high demand of fairness, though do they see the Independent Writers? The many of us who feel overheard? This poem is simply titled “Simply.”

“Simply.” Simply, we’re in a feud.

Day to day, running out of food.

Place to place, the penny doesn’t pay.

Disgrace, disgrace, they wanted it that way.

Simply, stories of passion need a voice.

It doesn’t need the bigger one by choice.

I simply do the job, because I need it.

I write a lot, the pen bleeds it.

Sometimes, I see hatred, in their writing.

Simply put, it’s overriding.

Poisoning themselves, they want it all.

Meanwhile, it’s opening their self, waiting to fall.

We’re not saying everyone’s a loss, or sometimes undivided.

They’re a wreckage for us, nobody finds it.

We need simple truth, simply the emotions of every living person that’s here.

Simply writing for proof, in this commotion of fear.

No matter the city, or wherever they shout.

Let it move loudly, let it all leave out.

Don’t go proudly, leave it to drive them to doubt.