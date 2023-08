Schedule changes throughout the season are published at www.threeriversdistrictva.org.

The following list was recorded Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Golf

Thursday, Aug. 10, @ 2 p.m., versus multiple schools at the Old Mill Golf Course

Monday, Aug. 14, @ 1 p.m., versus multiple schools at River Course

Thursday, Aug. 17, @ 2 p.m., versus multiple schools at Botetourt Golf Club

Monday, Aug. 21, @ 2 p.m., versus multiple schools at Great Oaks Country Club

Thursday, Aug. 24, @ 1 p.m., versus multiple schools at Hanging Rock Golf Course

Monday, Aug. 28, @ 2 p.m., versus multiple schools at Old Mill Golf Course

Tuesday, Sept. 12, @ 2 p.m., versus Blacksburg at Blacksburg Country Club

Regional Tournament — Monday, Oct. 2, TBD, versus multiple schools at Great Oaks Country Club

Football

Friday, Aug. 11, TBD, varsity scrimmage versus George Wythe, away

Friday, Aug. 18, @ 7 p.m., varsity benefit versus Galax, away

Thursday, Aug. 24, @ 7 p.m., JV versus Christiansburg, home

Friday, Aug. 25, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Christiansburg, away

Wednesday, Aug. 30, @ 7 p.m., JV versus Fort Chiswell, away

Friday, Sept. 1, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Fort Chiswell, home

Thursday, Sept. 7, @ 7 p.m., JV versus Blacksburg, away

Friday, Sept. 8, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Blacksburg, home

Wednesday, Sept. 13, @ 7 p.m., JV versus Grayson County, home

Friday, Sept. 15, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Grayson County, away

Thursday, Sept. 21, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus James River (Buchanan), away

Homecoming 2023 — Friday, Sept. 22, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus James River (Buchanan), home

Thursday, Sept. 28, @ 7 p.m., JV versus Patrick County, home

Friday, Sept. 29, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Patrick County, away

Thursday, Oct. 12, @ 7 p.m., JV versus Carroll County, away

Pink Night — Friday, Oct. 13, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Carroll County, home

Thursday, Oct. 19, @ 6 p.m., JV versus Radford, home

Friday, Oct. 20, @ 7 p.m., Varsity versus Radford, away

Recreation Night — Friday, Oct. 27, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Glenvar, home; wear your recreation football/cheerleading uniform and receive free admission

Friday, Nov. 3, @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Alleghany, away

Volleyball

Saturday, Aug. 12, TBD, varsity versus Bassett, away; JV versus Salem, away

Saturday, Aug. 19, TBD, JV scrimmage versus Bassett, away

Tuesday, Aug. 22, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Blacksburg, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Blacksburg, home

Thursday, Aug. 24, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Christiansburg, away; @ 7p.m., varsity versus Christiansburg, away

Wednesday, Aug. 30, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Pulaski County, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Pulaski County, home

Thursday, Aug. 31, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Christiansburg, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Christiansburg, home

Tuesday, Sept. 5, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus James River (Buchanan), away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus James River (Buchanan), away

Monday, Sept. 11, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Pulaski County, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Pulaski County, away

Tuesday, Sept. 12, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Patrick County, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Patrick County, away

Thursday, Sept. 14, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Carroll County, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Carroll County, home

Monday, Sept. 18, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Grayson County, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Grayson County, away

Tuesday, Sept. 19, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Glenvar, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Glenvar, away

Thursday, Sept. 14, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Radford, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Radford, home

Tuesday, Sept. 26, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Alleghany, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Alleghany, away

Thursday, Sept. 28, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Patrick County, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Patrick County, home

Monday, Oct. 2, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Grayson County, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Grayson County, home

Thursday, Oct. 5, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Patrick County, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Patrick County, home

Monday, Oct. 9, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Blacksburg, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Blacksburg, away

Tuesday, Oct. 10, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Carroll County, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Carroll County, away

Thursday, Oct. 12, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Glenvar, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Glenvar, home

Monday, Oct. 16, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Alleghany, home; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Alleghany, home

Thursday, Oct. 17, @ 5:30 p.m., JV versus Radford, away; @ 7 p.m., varsity versus Radford, away

Cross Country

Saturday, Aug. 26, TBD, girls and boys versus Blacksburg in Blacksburg

Saturday, Sept. 9, TBD, girls and boys versus Cave Spring at Green Hill Park

Saturday, Sept. 23, TBD, girls and boys versus Alleghany at Jackson River Sports Complex in Covington

Saturday, Sept. 30, TBD, girls and boys versus Virginia at Steele Creek Course

Wednesday, Oct. 4, TBD, girls and boys versus Eastern Montgomery at Camp Alta Mons

Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD, girls and boys versus Mechanicsville at Pole Green Park

Region Competition — Wednesday, Nov. 1, TBD, girls and boys versus Glenvar at Green Hill Park

State Tournament — Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD, girls and boys versus Glenvar at Green Hill Park