This week’s song is written about pressing forward through the disasters of this life.

Footing along in an unending madness, as if this life provides the same troubles as a cold and dark winter.

From “place” in “The Mountains They’d Climb,” available now on Amazon through a search in my name.

“Place”It was still written in a place, of a winter’s snow.

Cold blizzards of those months, long did they show.

Still there was a place, nestled within that white wonder.

Tucked in sometimes, three or four feet under.

Like thunder, the rush of that whiteout came in rumbles.

Even in the city, those concrete fortified jungles.

Within those walls however, he still dreamed in that cold.

While the gunfire continued outside, in a violent roll.

Running fast, on wheels of fire making engagement;

While the bullets fell like pills, kissing the pavement.

Still, he lay at his pillow every night;

Tears were streaming down like steady streams of light.

For soon, in that Place, his stomp upon limit signs;

A dream he had long awaited, a trillion times.

Surrounded in dead thinking,

and mostly dead minds.