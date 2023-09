Meet Kipling, King and Keats, just three of the many, many kittens the Floyd County Humane Society is trying to find homes for.

These two-month-old brothers are playful, healthy and fun, fun, fun.

Anyone interested in learning more about Kipling, King or Keats should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.