This song is a basic look at what’s happening in America — within our government, our streets and even in our own homes.

It speaks about truth, the fact that harsh truth hurts, but in good regard, I’ve based this off of the teachings of Jesus.

Whether you read the Bible or not, having a balance of good morals has left us, and it’s a fact that’s hard to swallow for all of us.

“The Second Untitled”Speaking the truth, is the hardest.

Though hiding it, is heartless.

When they spit at me, it looks harmless.

Do they want me to apologize, for my existence?

That was yesterday, behind in a far off distance.

Do they want to enlighten my mind?

Or is enlightenment the answer?

Racism, is tossed around like a bird in the sky,

though words are cancer.

Hatred, is in both of them, It will not hide.

As for the difference, it’s broadcasted to scare us.

For the love will not spare us.

We’re different, but the same inside.

Same heart, same lungs, same eyes that cry.

Same words, same spirit, we’re all still alive.

You see, the sword is sharp on both sides.

The ocean of lost souls,

is beneath the tides.

As for injustice, I wish we’d settle this,

and put it all behind.