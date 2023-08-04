Several local groups and businesses hosted Floydstock events last week and during the weekend, bringing musical acts and local vendors to nearly every stage in the town of Floyd.

Ticketed concerts were held inside Dogtown Roadhouse, which sold up to four-day passes, and free music filled the air at Warren G. Lineberry Park, the Floyd Center for the Arts, the Floyd County Rec Park, Outer Space and others.

Victoria Javier, programming director at FCA, said about 350 people came to ArtDaze throughout the weekend, and attendees “seemed to love that artists were primarily local.

“My favorite part was seeing folks out dancing to our local musicians outside on our lawn! It truly felt like a Floyd event at that point,” Javier said.

Floyd Family Fun Day at the rec park hosted vendors, touch-a-truck stations, a petting zoo and music, and also distributed kites that were originally purchased for the Kite Festival that was postponed in the spring.

Previously scheduled to last until 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Family Fun Day wrapped up early due to the heat.

Floydstock was organized as way to soften the blow that local businesses could feel due to FloydFest’s 2023 cancellation.