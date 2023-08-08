The Jessie Peterman Memorial library is hosting its third annual Edible Book Festival at the end of the month. The public is invited to vote for the winner between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Entries should depict a fiction or nonfiction literary work, be family friendly and be mostly edible on a disposable base. They will not be refrigerated throughout the event.

Participants should include a photo or copy of the book that their work is based on to be displayed alongside it.

Edible works should be dropped off at the library during open hours on Friday, Aug. 25, (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or Saturday morning, from 10-11 a.m., before judging begins.

All are invited to participate, either by entering or voting for one of four categories: 12 and under, 13-17, 18+ and Library Staff.

Pick up an entry form at the library (321 W. Main St.) to register for the 2023 Edible Book Festival.