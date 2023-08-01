Tri-Area Community Health is hosting an Open House and ribbon cutting to celebrate its newly remodeled and enlarged facility, as well as National Health Center Week.

Light refreshments will be provided during the reception at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at 140 Christiansburg Pike.

National Health Center Week (Aug. 6-12) highlights the critical role of community health centers as they are the “backbone of the nation’s primary care system” that often fills healthcare gaps in rural areas with few hospitals.

“Our model of care is driven by services needed in each unique community… Community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year reducing the rate of chronic diseases and stimulating local economies,” Tri-Area said in a release.

Tri-Area offers a number of services to the community, including primary health care, behavioral health services, medication assistance, pharmacy services, a sliding payment scale, transportation, diabetes education and more.

“We are a critical piece of health care systems and collaborate with health systems; local and state governments; as well as social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are vulnerable,” officials said.

Show support for community health centers by encouraging legislation that will protect such facilities from losing funding, and celebrate Tri-Area in Floyd at its Open House on Aug. 11.

Other Tri-Area locations are in Ferrum, Fries, Grayson Highlands, Laurel Fork and Stuart (for behavioral health).

For more information about offices and services, call (866) 942-0401 or visit www.triareahealth.org.