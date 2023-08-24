This week’s Small Town Word is an observation of the present, because I am merely an observing party here.

In much truth, ALL of us, every race in this country, and in this world are just that — an observer to their surroundings.

May I present, with passion and thunderous actions, “The Epic.”

“The Epic”

Fear is a cancer, telling us how to think.

Searching for answers, my eyes turned pink.

Some of that, was from the poisoned rain.

Too many people, too many insane.

Look at those cities, blood clogs that drain.

We’re lost, stuck in a burning flame.

A bunch of chaos, has buried our voices.

Thunderous noises, left me with no choices.

I would like to rejoice, but nobody wants to hear me.

I’m not like the others, though some did fear me.

But truth needs it, and so does envy.

I am myself, the past, nothing can change me.

You either get along in this place, or leave it a memory.

I don’t want this place, to fall to apathy.

I want us to move forward, yet with no tragedy.

Rethink, but don’t go madly.

Don’t just live for money, a tempted strategy.

This place, is built on more than gasoline and interstates.

It is built to ensure we strive to get better,

through all the fates.

I rip through the paper that tells me what to say.

But I burn the paper, that says “we found the way.”

The only way is the light, that’s right.

The only way we’ll move along, is to stop this fight.

Turn this thing back to day, and destroy this night.