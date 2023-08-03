This poem speaks for the crazed world we live in today. I understand the world still holds beauty, and that’s a fact I point out in this writing.

“Day to Day” is about taking this trip we call life, not as a full on sprint, but as a steady marathon.

“Day to Day”

Day to day,

I’ve heard it many times.

Like it’s win or lose,

and how time flies.

Day to day life,

is ignored in other parts.

Silent tears will fall,

and loudly so will their hearts.

Plain and simple it’s win or lose,

you walk this, wear these shoes.

If you’re down,

you choose to sing the blues.

We came in this room,

cold and afraid.

But day to day,

we’re the colors that fade.

When violence breaks out,

it’s both sides of a quarter.

For peace and silence,

it’s beneath poisoned water.

I want to take the sickness,

that destroys us day to day.

I’d swallow that distress,

that mess to pay.

Though the sun still sets and look precious,

day to day it’s a real test.

But I’ll wait, I’ll hope for the best.

Day to day, day to day.