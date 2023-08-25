This weekend’s Floyd Living Traditions Festival at the Floyd Center for the Arts will bring together Floyd’s leading arts organizations for a celebration of Floyd’s own traditional music and arts.

The Floyd Country Store’s Handmade Music School is a lead partner, curating music and performances on the event’s two stages.

Other collaborators include the Old Church Gallery, Floyd Historical Society, June Bug Center, and Floyd Quilt Guild.

Altogether, more than 70 artists will perform music and host demonstrations including spinning, weaving, blacksmithing, basketry, luthiery, woodworking, pottery and tintype photography.

“The idea of a festival was to create an event that would invite all aspects of the community to come together as neighbors who share a common love for our community and its rich artistic heritage,” said FCA’s Executive Director Keela Dooley Marshall.

Highlights include exhibitions inside the Center’s historic 1940’s era dairy barn with vignettes of everyday life that demonstrate how local makers incorporate beauty into practical works both past and present.

A collection of works by Distinguished Artist of the Year Catherine Pauley’s greets visitors at the Center’s entrance.

Artifacts in the Old Church Gallery’s “Mountain People, Mountain Heart” and the Floyd Historical Society’s “Tools of Creation” exhibits will be on display.

In the aptly named Hayloft Gallery, contemporary works express our rural roots in the FARM: Art and Life exhibit.

Early on, festival planners knew that expertise was needed to do justice to Floyd bluegrass and old-time music and dance.

The Handmade Music School, with its philosophy of “handing down” recognizes that as living traditions we are creating something together when we foster our cultural heritage.

Dylan Locke, the executive of the Handmade Music School and owner of the Floyd Country Store, is pleased to partner with FCA for the celebration.

“The festival provides a space for music and art to bring people together and find common ground in the simple act of enjoying age-old traditions that remain alive and vital to this day,” he said.

The Handmade Music School has created a lineup of music and lecture-performances across two stages. Outside people can enjoy food and beverages while listening to live performances by Martha Spencer, Mac Traynham, Larry Sigmon and The Virginia Girls, a special set by the Hazy Mountain String Band, Floyd JAM, Earl White and Adrienne Davis, and Raistlin Brabson and Up Jumped Trouble.

Inside on the Thomas & Wall community room stage, lectures will include Music of our Mountains, Appalachian Dance World, Quilts: Past & Present, The Crooked Road: 20 years celebrating Virginia’s Music Heritage Trail, Keepers of Tradition and a panel discussion-presentation of the importance of creative community spaces, and the history of the Floyd Country Store/Handmade Music School and the Floyd Center for the Arts.

“The word ‘Center’ in our name is an invitation to the Floyd community, a way of saying, all are welcome to come here and explore the creativity that is in each one of us,” said Marshall. “We hope that all of our Floyd neighbors will turn out for a day of celebration enjoying Floyd music and arts past and present.”

The Living Traditions Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 220 Parkway Lane S. Admission is free.

The event is possible thanks to the Mid Atlantic Arts Central Appalachia Living Traditions Program and generous support from Virginia Humanities.

Learn more about vendors, demonstrations and more at www.floydcenterforthearts.org.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false