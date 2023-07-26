The past two Floyd Town Council meetings have been held in the Community Room of Skyline National Bank in Floyd, where the Council will meet until further notice.

Members have also heard from residents encouraging them to both redirect and leave alone funds allocated to the June Bug Center and for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Funding the JBC has been discussed in both Town Council and Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings since the end of June/first of July because the center rented space out to a drag troupe out of Roanoke for a show on June 24.

At the July 6 Town Council meeting, 11 town and county residents submitted a written comment to be read by Town Manager Andrew Morris and three spoke at the meeting.

Dave Werner of Floyd C.A.R.E. told Council about the nonprofit’s efforts to achieve racial equity in Floyd County, which includes hosting two annual events: Juneteenth and the National Hispanic Heritage Month.

He provided Council with a copy of a letter he read at the July 11 Board of Supervisors meeting in response to discussions about the June Bug Center having a table at the Juneteenth celebration.

“The center attended our event to outreach to the greater Floyd community about their plethora of resources available,” Werner said.

Kamala Bauers thanked the Council for its support of the arts in Floyd County and said matching grants provide a great value for town funds.

She said the June Bug Center hosts the Floyd JAM program to teach local children traditional instruments and ensure the arts stay alive in Floyd.

In the first submitted correspondence, Tina Vaughn said the June Bug Center has “gone against her beliefs in allowing sinful activities.”

Funding the JBC, Vaughn said, “allow them to spread sin to the innocent children of our county.”

Ann Boyd said the center “should not be funded if it is bringing in such controversial programs...”

“Continue to use it for art programs and such, which is very nice,” she said.

Renee Metcalf said one of Council’s duties is to represent and carry out the wishes of their constituents, and “... Drag shows do not represent the values of the vast majority of the Floyd community,” she said.

“Don’t insult the children and families of Floyd by supporting these events depicting grown men prancing around as fake women who are clearly confused.”

Kayla Reed said she was “beyond disappointed” and does not agree with her tax dollars funding some of JBC’s budget.

“As a community, I believe the time is now to stand against what is not welcome in our town, our community and targeted toward our children,” she said.

Sandra Fontana attached a photo of the event and said “it’s hard to understand how anyone could think a grown man, dressed as a drag queen, exposing his crotch to small children behind him could be thought of as anything but pedophilia — let alone education or art.”

“We as a community should not support a center that is targeted for children that promotes this.”

Barbra Dalla Palu asked Council members to not fund the JBC because she doesn’t “want the children exposed to drag queens.”

Theresa Larson, who spoke later in the July 6 meeting, said Council’s job is to protect children in the community.

“Funding this will eventually get the town sued by countless adults that are children now” but eventually “realize [what] was forced onto them as minors,” Larson said. “You will be seen as the people that allowed it to happen.”

Linda Wagner said that children are being “negatively affected and indoctrinated” by the JBC, and Council allocating tax dollars to the center is them “agreeing with such advancement of a political agenda.”

Council members should turn to their faith, Wagner said, “and pray that [they] will change [their] hearts and minds to reflect Biblical and moral values while adhering to responsibilities.”

Kathy Auman asked that all funding to the JBC be stopped as the drag show was a “disgraceful display of perversion.”

She said that members of the LGBTQ+ community have the right to “choose to live their lives” however they want, “but they do not have the right to pollute our community with their base and shameful exhibitions,” she said.

Richard Metcalf said it’s one thing to have drag shows for adults, however children should never be present and the event shouldn’t be funded by tax dollars, he said.

Metcalf also said he was “very disappointed to see that the library funding was approved… without any accountability for what (the library) purchases.”

“...There are books that the library has purchased and are available in the library for children of all ages to see that children should never be allowed access to,” he said. “Taxpayer money should never be spent on such things, as most taxpayers strongly object to these materials.”

Becky Howell said if Council chooses to “support an organization that promotes a drag queen show, I will choose to support restaurants outside town limits.”

“Although they have a number of good programs for young folks in Floyd County, I believe community standards were violated when they chose to sponsor a drag queen show,” she said.

After the Town Manager’s Report, Councilman David Whitaker said he would like to redirect the donation previously allocated to the June Bug Center to the Floyd County Historical Society.

“I understand the checks had not been mailed yet, so that would not impact the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget,” Whitaker said.

Mayor Will Griffin and Town Attorney Janet Murrell said Whitaker would have to present a motion to make the change since the budget was approved at the June 15 meeting and the change would affect donation amounts for two organizations.

Whitaker made the motion to reallocate the $1,125 he originally earmarked for the JBC to the historical society. No one offered a second.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said he had received conflicting information and asked how the whole conflict began.

Whitaker said he first learned of the drag show on June 14 through a Facebook post that said there would be a family friendly drag show on June 24. He said another post included the JBC’s logo and named the five performers.

After the event, Whitaker said, he received photos from two different organizations that said to “support the June Bug Center because they have art activities and good drag shows.”

Councilman Bond said he didn’t know about the drag show until the day-of and couldn’t find anything about it on the June Bug Center’s website. He said anyone can put another group’s logo on anything.

Mayor Griffin said he talked with Executive Director of the JBC Shannon Hardwicke and she verified the center rented part of its space out for the event, and it has a nondiscrimination policy.

“They did not promote it as a June Bug Center event.” Griffin said.

The JBC explicitly stayed away from calling it a family friendly show, Griffin said, including in official advertisements.

Turner said not funding the center would “hurt a lot of people,” including children attending its programs, and he didn’t know how Council would go about trying to control every event and be fair to everyone.

He said nonprofits should consider “that there are certain things the citizens of Floyd will not tolerate,” which could end up impacting donations.

Going forward, Griffin said, Council members can choose to base their individual allocations off of whether they agree with the organization as a whole or not.

He said in his opinion, going back after the budget has been approved would be “opening doors.”

Griffin said some of the public comments sounded like community members think Council members are life politicians.

“We’re just five guys who love where we live, and we’re trying to do right,” he said.

Griffin reopened the citizens comment period for Larson to voice her concerns about the drag show, which she said is a part of a political agenda “funded by wicked people.”

Larson said Whitaker “is probably the only one who cares about the issue” and that she saw a baby at the event.

“I plead with you guys to keep this county clean,” Larson said. “If you have no respect for God, you need to get on your knees and ask for respect for Him.”

Vice Mayor Turner asked if Council could postpone the decision on Whitaker’s motion to redirect funds until he could get more information about “how it all came about.”

Councilman Mike Patton said the June Bug did not solicit the production company to rent its space for the event.

“It’s being called a drag show… The people, I suspect, putting it on, view it as a way to communicate the struggles that gay people have,” Patton said.

He said town funds are used by the JBC to provide scholarships to the community, as Hardwicke said during the nonprofit’s presentation in the spring.

Patton said it is parents’ decisions on whether or not to take their children to such events and Griffin agreed.

To address one of Larson’s questions, Patton said he knows of two other drag shows in Floyd, one of which was not held at the JBC.

“You can’t discriminate, certainly if you’re taking federal funds,” he said.

Larson said the law could be changed and likened the situation to the child abuse cases against the Catholic Church.

Councilman Chris Bond said the “Catholic Church situation” is “totally different from what this is…”

“We’re not abusing anybody,” Bond said. “It’s apples to oranges.”

Patton asked Turner if he had other questions, and Turner said he did not, that Patton had confirmed what he thought about the town funds being used for scholarships.

“I’m not taking scholarships away from the kids,” Turner said.

The July 6 meeting minutes, which were approved at the top of the July 20 meeting, states that while Councilman Mike Patton and Vice Mayor Bruce Turner were talking, Councilman Whitaker “gathered his belongings and left without letting anyone know.”

Before adjourning July 6, Griffin said that if community members think Council members are jeopardizing children, or if they perceive it to be Council’s goal, they are “badly misinformed” and should reach out to learn the truth.

Bond said Council members ran for office because they grew up in Floyd, have lived here, and “just want to do the best they can for Floyd.”

He also noted the upcoming election, which has four people registered to run for two opening seats.

Bond said Patton, who is retiring from Council to pursue new ways to serve the community, is “probably the smartest one of the group.”