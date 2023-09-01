Floyd County’s Animal Control facility will have a new fenced yard for the dogs at the end of this month, thanks to fundraising by the Mystical Witches of Floyd, and donations from other county residents and supporters.

Childress Fencing was awarded the project after Floyd County officials evaluated bids submitted in July.

The dogs staying at the county pound will be able to walk on green grass, engage in basic obedience training, and work toward being the best possible adoption candidates.

Each year the Mystical Witches of Floyd give their earnings from dancing in numerous venues to a local charity in Floyd.

Cathy Hershfield, a member of the dance troupe, said they decided to make the pound fence 2023’s project in the summer of 2022 when Stella Trudell and Lanny Bean organized volunteers to walk the dogs at the pound.

“That August, six puppies that had been dumped in different locations around town ended up at the pound,” Hershfield said. “In the gleeful chaos that ensued in trying to walk the young animals, it became obvious that a fenced yard was desperately needed.”

The witches hosted a very successful yard sale in May to kick off the effort.

They created a public Face Book page appealing to the public for donations (one anonymous citizen gave $1,000 to the effort). They took to the streets on Friday nights, dressed in costume, with a donation jar in hand, to explain the need.

Two of the witches crafted a quilt and a silver charm bracelet, both festooned with dogs, and these were raffled off.

In all, more than $7,000 was raised. There will be some left over after the fence is completed, and that will be given to the pound and Floyd County Animal Control to replace destroyed dog beds, chewed leashes and other necessaries.

A familiar group around town, The Mystical Witches of Floyd dance troupe has been dancing since 2018, inspired by a German dance group, Wolfshäger Hexenbrut.

Learn more about the nonprofit at wwwfloydmysticalwitches.com.