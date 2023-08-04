Known for its Bluegrass and Old Time music along with a lively arts scene, Floyd will celebrate its artistic heritage on one big day with the Floyd Living Traditions Festival.

The festival, hosted by the Floyd Center for the Arts in partnership with the Handmade Music School, will feature music on two stages and demonstrate Floyd traditions such as quilting, spinning, instrument making, weaving, blacksmithing, woodworking and basketmaking.

All are invited to join the fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at FCA (220 Parkway Lane S.), rain or shine. There’s no cost to attend.

“The Floyd Center for the Arts wants to recognize the local practitioners, young and old alike, as tradition bearers who continue to tell the story of our shared past through their art,” said FCA President Kerry Ackerson. “We think both residents and visitors will enjoy in taking a step into the past to experience Floyd’s present-day music, artwork and exciting crafts.”

Local music and dance exhibitions will be curated by the Handmade Music School, which is dedicated to perpetuating Old Time music traditions for generations to come.

We hope the community comes out to enjoy a wonderful variety of performances, exhibits, and interactive demonstrations that embrace our local creativity. The Handmade Music School strives to cultivate and strengthen community through experiences in music, dance, art, and food rooted in our Appalachian traditions, and this event captures and demonstrates so many of the opportunities Floyd has to offer,” says Dylan Locke of the Floyd Country Store and Handmade Music School.

Highlights will include artifacts from the collection of the Old Church Gallery, interpretive performances telling the story of how Floyd County developed such a fascinating heritage, creative hands-on activities for children, vendors offering both traditional and contemporary art for sale, and a Community Art Project for everyone to contribute to.

Food will be for sale and can be enjoyed along with music near the outdoor stage, demonstrations, and artisan tents. For those who prefer to eat indoors, they may listen to a variety of music and lectures, such as “Keepers of the Tradition,” and “Quilts and Quilters of Floyd County” on the stage located inside the art center’s 1940s-era dairy barn.

Learn more about the Floyd Living Traditions Festival at www.floydartcenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.