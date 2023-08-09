In May, 50 local business leaders gathered for a Business Appreciation event offered by local governments and the Chamber of Commerce, where they were surveyed. Responses to two questions asked point to a changing economic landscape.

Floyd’s Economic and Community Development Director Lydeana Martin said that when leaders were asked what change they would make to improve Floyd, their top answer was affordable housing.

Another question was, “What makes it difficult to recruit potential employees to Floyd?” and the top answer was the lack of housing options.

The sentiment among local business leaders that there is a shortage of homes priced in a range that workers can afford is reflected in housing research across the country.

A household is considered cost-burdened when they spend more than 30% of their income on housing, while a severe cost burden occurs when a household spends more than 50% of its income on housing.

The “State of the Nation’s Housing 2023,” a comprehensive national housing study, found that between 2019 and 2021, the number of cost-burdened renters and homeowners increased to 40.3 million households, including 20.3 million households that are severely cost-burdened.

Locally, the New River Valley Regional Commission published an analysis of the housing picture in Floyd in March 2021 and found “many workers in common retail, service and some production industries unable to afford the median rent or homeownership costs without becoming cost-burdened.”

Undoubtedly, the housing affordability problem has deepened recently as rent and home prices have surged.

Local advocates realized in 2017 that some families were struggling to find homes they could afford and to maintain homes they own.

In response to this need, a grassroots organization called Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing was formed to assist people with limited means to make critical safety repairs to homes, to educate our community about housing needs and to build new housing that working families can afford.

Early FISH meetings established a collaborative effort with local volunteers and Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, which has resulted in an effort to build new, affordable homes for purchase.

These homes are almost ready for occupancy, and Habitat is looking for families to buy these homes.

A family’s income can be between $27,000 and $51,000 annually, depending on family size.

The units are priced affordably and with favorable financing, mortgages are expected to be about $750-$850 monthly.

As with all Habitat homes, families are expected to be active partners by contributing sweat equity. In addition to an affordable purchase price, the units are equipped according to high energy-efficiency standards, so utility costs are expected to be very low.

These units are for families who live and work in Floyd County.

“FISH is happy to see these homes reach occupancy as they continue other important work, including assisting limited-income families with home repairs and visioning to create more housing affordable for working families,” the nonprofit said in a release this week.

Anyone interested in more details about the new affordable housing in Floyd should contact Habitat at (540) 381-1144 or visit www.habitatnrv.org.

Community members that want to help FISH and Habitat in their mission can do so by spreading the word that Habitat homes are available locally, volunteering to help with building/repairs and making monetary donations.

Land owners can also consider renting/donating vacant properties to the cause.

To learn more about FISH and its efforts, email safehousingfloyd@gmail.com or search for “Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing” on Facebook.