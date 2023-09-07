A new county-owned and fenced-in green box site is being developed in the Willis area. Officials say the site will need some fine-tuning, turning it into a years-long, trial and error process to find what works best.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said that the county is “not going to have a central location” to bring household trash to.

“The green boxes, unless a landowner makes us move them, in the foreseeable future they’ll stay where they are…” Turman said.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said some sites have to be pulled for a limited time to deter bears, but for the most part the county’s current “39 sites will remain 39 sites.” The “vast majority” of sites are on private property that landowners allow the county to use.

Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox likened the purchase to that of the Skyline National Bank in Floyd, saying it is an investment for the future of the county, particularly if landowners decide they don’t want green boxes on their property anymore.

The county was lucky, Cox said, to be able to get a piece of land without deed limitations.

Millsaps said that green box issues go beyond bears’ scavenging to include the condition of green boxes and construction of county-owned sites.

“We’re not inventing the wheel…” Millsaps said. “We just need to make tweaks to it for our county.”

She added that solid waste officials have talked to surrounding areas to get ideas about what’s worked for other communities.

Turman said developing the new site will save the county money in the long run, and increase safety measures for both county workers and the public.

The Chairman also addressed comments from residents about “following the money.”

“If anybody thinks or has evidence or thoughts that this board or any member of this board is doing anything illegally or unethically, go to the Common Wealth’s Attorney [Eric Branscom] and have it investigated,” Turman said. “They better have evidence, not just conjecture.”