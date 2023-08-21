Healthy Floyd’s 2023 5K Run/Walk is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Floyd County Rec Park.

T-shirts are guaranteed for those who registered before Aug. 15.

Registration forms are available at the Town of Floyd Offices, Tri-Area Community Health, Dogtown Roadhouse, the Floyd County Parks and Recreation office, and other areas in town.

Online registration can be completed at www.healthyfloyd.org/floyd-5k-runwalk.

Cost to register is $30. Participants must be able to complete the course by 11:30 a.m.

Hard copies should be filled out completely and mailed to P.O. Box 298 in Floyd, 24091. Make checks payable to Healthy Floyd.

On race day, registration will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 9:45 a.m. at 210 Park Drive.

An awards ceremony and after-party will be held immediately following the race in front of the Buffalo Mountain Brewery.

The top three men and women overall will receive awards. Come for the after-party and stay for its annual Fall Festival.