Floyd County officials have invested in the future of coming generations and county government by purchasing the Skyline National Bank building in Floyd.

The matter has been discussed by the Floyd County Board of Supervisors in closed sessions since the beginning of the year, which is allowed under state code since it involves the acquisition of property that could be impacted by the public.

In both February and May, the board heard from financial consulting firm Davenport and Rose during presentations that referenced the bank building project.

The sale, which officially made the bank a Floyd County property, closed on Aug. 7 for $1.725 million.

A joint release from the county and bank was published Aug. 24, and it includes details about which county departments will be relocating to the third floor of the bank: Building permitting, human resources, Public Safety, Planning, Community and Economic Development, IT, and Administration.

County officials and the public visiting the offices will use the back entrance and take the elevator to the third floor.

“This purchase allows the county to address space and security issues in both the courthouse and with social services at a much lower cost than building a new courthouse building,” said Board Chairman Joe Turman in the release. “It works out great for the county, the courts and our hometown bank.”

The bank will continue leasing the lobby area and the floor below it from the county until a new building is constructed next door, which will “probably be for about two years,” County Administrator Linda Millsaps said.

Skyline National Bank President and CEO Blake Edwards said the bank is proud to be a part of the county’s space and security solution.

“Fortunately, our Floyd directors had advised the bank to purchase some adjacent property several years ago with the thought that at some point in the future there might be a need to construct a new, more efficient banking facility,” Edwards said. “With that in mind I contacted Linda Millsaps last fall, and we began the discussions that ultimately led to this partnership today.”

He said the situation is a win-win, as “banking has changed a lot in recent years, and our existing building had more space than we needed… We have the opportunity now to build a more modern facility that will ultimately save us money, and at the same time we can help the county by making our existing building available to them so they can solve their growth challenges at a much lesser cost to the county taxpayers.”

Following the moves, Floyd County Department of Social Services will occupy the entire former County Admin office at 120 W. Oxford St.

The Floyd Cooperative Extension office will move into the county space that housed the Recreation Authority several years ago for educational purposes, and The Perfect Gift Shop has been guaranteed use of the same facility for its seasonal shop in December, Millsaps said at the Aug. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Millsaps said she was aware there has been discussion amongst residents that “because we were doing contract negotiations and those kinds of things, we weren’t able to be as forthcoming in public meetings…”

Some renovations to the bank, such as painting and choosing new flooring, have already been set in motion, Millsaps said.

Officials hope to start moving into their new space by the beginning of October.

During the transition and while a meeting room is being renovated on the third floor of the bank, regular Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings will be held at the Proffit House, which is attached to the bank, on their regular days and times.

Chairman Turman said getting the County’s everyday offices settled should be higher on the project’s priority list than renovations/construction of a new, permanent boardroom.

Millsaps said walls, flooring and adding an ADA-compliant restroom are first on the list.