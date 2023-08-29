The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources to provide intellectual, cultural and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older.

Registration for the 2023 fall semester opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

A total of 36 courses will be offered revolving around native plants, karst science, sinkholes, the natural history of Darwin’s Galapagos, the Roberts Court and criminal justice, poetry by Nikki Gionvanni and much more, including how-to technology classes and art-centric ones..

Twenty-nine of the classes are in-person, and seven will be held via Zoom.

Special events are scheduled throughout the semester.

LLI is hosting a Fall Program Preview from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, via Zoom. The link is available on its website.

For more information or to ask questions, visit www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning, email lifelonglearning@vt.edu or call (540) 231-1725.