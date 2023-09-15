All Floyd County veterans are invited to participate in the 2023 Floyd Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Organized by Floyd’s VFW Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127, the annual parade is a long-time tradition that revolves around honoring the men and women who have served honorably in the military during both war and peace times.

Local veterans’ participation helps ensure the next generation will continue expressing their appreciation and highlighting the immense sacrifices made by individuals who enlist.

The Floyd County Women’s Club will host its USO-type Canteen leading up to the parade on Nov. 12. They will provide hot coffee, hot apple cider and some homemade goods, such as brownies, cakes and cookies.

Assembly for the parade will begin at Mayberry Funeral Home at 2 p.m., and the procession will begin at 3 p.m. It will make its way to the stoplight, turn right and end on Barberry Road.

Two plaques will be awarded to participants this year: Most Patriotic and Best Decorated. All veterans will also be entered into a drawing to win a prize.

For more information about the 2023 Veterans Day Parade in Floyd, call or email John Phillips at (540) 239-1478 and sirmac@swva.net.