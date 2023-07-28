Multiple residents in the Willis area reported a helicopter from Appalachian Electric Power spraying a mysterious liquid on Monday, July 24.

One resident called Floyd County 911 Dispatch to say the spray was landing on their property, and a deputy was sent out to try to get the attention of the helicopter pilot.

Teresa Hall, a representative for the company in Virginia and Tennessee, said AEP is performing routine maintenance along its lines in Floyd County “to ensure the reliability of electric service for customers.”

Chemicals in the herbicide include metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid, which largely target woody brush, broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses, according to the EPA.

“The work we are performing is within the company’s easements rights,” Hall said Tuesday. “Our work in Floyd is close to wrapping up, and we will be moving into Franklin County next.”

AEP customers who have questions about the herbicide or application should call 1-800-956-4237 and request a call back from one of the foresters.