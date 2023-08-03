Abby Whitt — Editor

Rows of daisies, sunflowers, zinnias, larkspurs, cosmos and more are ready for picking on the grounds of Floyd County’s Crooked Mountain.

A farm, primitive campground and store that was kick started during the 2022 Floyd C4 Business series, Crooked Mountain is a motorcycle-friendly destination that embraces the beauty of the Blue Ridge and the Parkway.

Its first you-pick flower season kicked off on Thursday of last week, and owners Brian and Christy Corbett said they received great feedback from visitors.

“This weekend for you-pick we plan on having a tent set up in the field, cornhole boards and a few other things if people want to hang out a bit,” the owners said.

Picking hours are from 10 a.m. until sunset, Thursdays through Sundays, until either October or the fields are “picked out.”

Since opening during the spring, Crooked Mountain has had campers from as far away as Canada and as close as just a few miles away, the Corbetts said, and it has hosted/sponsored a number of events, including the inaugural Pints for Vets, a VETBIZ social and the Cardinal Bicycle’s Gravel Camp.

Camping has been the most popular part of Crooked Mountain so far, and local artisan items in the store “have been a big hit.”

The store also has basic camping supplies, snacks and drinks, and Crooked Mountain merchandise, and it offers a 10% Veteran and Active Duty discount on all items.

“We’ve had a lot of great feedback on the farm, campground and the store,” the Corbetts said. ”Everyone comments that they love what we have done to this place and are excited about our future plans.”

Lessons learned during the Floyd C4 Business Development Series, including taking time for themselves, still play a role in the Corbetts’ business model and Crooked Mountain’s day-to-day operations.

“As a husband and wife team, we are always trying to prioritize efforts (a lot has been going into the farm) to be able to get everything we want done,” the owners said.

Crooked Mountain is located at 1378 Shooting Creek Rd. in Floyd County, and camping reservations can be made online at www.crookedmtn.com and by phone at (540) 541-9734.

In addition to being open during you-pick hours on the weekends, the Crooked Mountain Store is open from 9 a.m. to noon, then 3-7 p.m. on Mondays.