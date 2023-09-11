Floyd High School’s Class of 1962 held its 61st Class Reunion at Beaver Creek Church Fellowship Hall last month. Nineteen of the 51 class members attended.

The Class of 1962 was the last class to graduate from Floyd High, and 21 classmates are deceased.

Special faculty member Jackie Shelton of Christiansburg attended the Aug. 12 reunion along with her daughter, Susie Weaver.

Margaret Belcher Quesinberry of Floyd and Lena Via Taylor of Richmond also attended.

Everyone enjoyed a potluck meal provided by the Beaver Creek Church Women’s Fellowship. The day was filled with a lot of anticipation, excitement and joy of seeing fellow classmates.

Brenda Hylton led a memorial “The Tree of Life” for 12 class graduates who had passed away during the last six years: Lyndell Weddle Bower, Larry Dean Howell, Class President, Nancy Faye West Midkiff, Roger E. Reed, Cynthia “Cindy” Agnew Stovall, Linda Harman Eanes, Bob H. Simmons, Kenneth W. Blackwell, Class Vice President, Betty Lynn Sowers McNeil, Bernard R. Huff, JoAnn Goad Nester and Patricia Kellison DeHart.

An additional five classmates that started eighth grade as members of the Class of 1962 were also remembered: Diane Quesenberry Mannon, Mildred Smith Flinchum, Carolyn Wedde Poff, Carylin Slusher Conner and Charles E. Markle.

Emma Lee Smith, Brenda Hylton’s granddaughter, lit a memorial candle in memory of each of the twelve graduates and five classmates.

A special reunion cake was served; the cake was made by Sandy Huff of Floyd.

A handout of “Memories and Memorials” was given to all who attended the reunion.

The planning committee consisted of Brenda M. Gallimore; Brenda S. Hylton; Marie M. Peters, Treasurer; Frances B. Poff; Margaret B. Quesinberry.

The next class reunion will be held in 2025.