Floyd County High School teacher Jennifer Hendrick recently had the privilege of attending the eighth annual Friends of the World War II Memorial Teacher Conference in Washington, D.C.

The teachers toured the Holocaust Museum, Arlington Cemetery, World War I and WWII memorials, and The Women’s Military Memorial, which is located in Arlington Cemetery, where several of the conference’s seminars and lectures were held.

Hendrick received any valuable teaching tools pertaining to WWII and other topics, and had the opportunity to tour the National Archives alongside her parents, Brent and Gwen.

They saw the Declaration of Independence and The U.S. Constitution — “a history teacher’s dream,” the group said — and toured the White House and Mount Vernon.

Hendrick teaches history and geography to ninth-, 10th- and 11th-graders at Floyd County High. She received her bachelor’s degree from Radford University, her master’s degree from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, and has recently taken classes through the University of Virginia at Wise.