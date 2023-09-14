This song is partly inspired from the great Ernest Hemingway. He lived a life of sadness, though nobody could tell it.

Never walk the way of Hemingway, rather learn from him and know he wasn’t perfect though he was a great spirit, and I send love to his descendants.

“The Third Untitled”

“You were not left alone,

to walk these bleeding rivers alone.

To walk to an abusive home,

or walk on glass with shouting in the phone.

You never walked suffering like some one else.

When they made it on top, they praised their self.

Like a god, the angels fell.

You never walked alone,

because a spirit leads beside.

I can see bitterness and emptiness has corrupted their minds.

Then again, I will not walk Hemingway’s way.

Where darkness from suicide started his day.

I hope they hear what I have to say. Because if I somehow make it,

I don’t want nobody’s pay.

Because money is not my play.

My game is truth, love that’s long gone and stray.”