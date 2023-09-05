Any Floyd County resident who needs assistance with home repairs that they cannot afford are encouraged to drop by the Housing Rehab information session on Thursday.

The county is partnering with the Virginia Department of Housing and several organizations currently to rehabilitate 12-15 houses and is gathering information to pursue additional funding with hopes of helping more people.

From 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, staff and Floyd County housing experts will be at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library (321 W. Main St.) to answer questions and provide information to those interested. There will be a formal presentation at 2 p.m.

Anyone unable to attend but interested in getting their name on the list for consideration if more funds become available, email floydcoeda@gmail.com or call (540) 745-9352.