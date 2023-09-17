Tendergrass announced the winners of its annual Logistics Awards last week. The awards were presented during the 2023 Logistics Conference at Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd.

Farmer Logistics of Gainesville, Georgia, received the Carrier of the Year Award, which recognizes not only pristine customer service and delivery but also going above and beyond.

The 2023 3PL of the Year recognizes the third-party freezer warehouse for their high service level, inventory accuracy, and their flexibility to handle the variability and short notice nature of Tendergrass’s business.

This year’s award was presented to the Americold Logistics facility also in Gainesville.

Tendergrass also recognized Syfan Logistics of Gainesville, GA with its 2023 Carrier Service Award. This award was given to Syfan to recognize their achieving a perfect 100% on-time delivery service in the 1st half of the year, the Tendergrass’s only logistics provider to achieve this milestone.

The awards were presented by the Logistics Team at Tendergrass, including Chasity Nichols, Daniel Richards, Elijah Ayers, Geordan Garman and Ken Esser during an awards dinner at Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd, VA. The dinner featured music by local bands the Yardweedz and jazz band Triquetra during which each award winner was presented with a crystal awards trophy.

Headquartered in Floyd, Tendergrass offers today’s manufacturers and brand owners customized access to cost-engineered protein ingredients that don’t require them to sacrifice the organic, antibiotic free, or clean label attributes that their customers demand.

Learn more at www.tendergrass.com.