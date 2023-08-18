Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is holding its first ever Free Kitchen Supply Swap next weekend.

The swap will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and everyone in the community with excess dishes, pots and pans, utensils, baking gadgets and other kitchen items is welcome to participate.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their gently-used kitchen supplies to the library beginning Aug. 21 or on the day of the event.

All donated items must be clean, useable and in good condition.

Once at the swap, attendees can browse the available items and take what they need for free. No one is required to bring items to attend or pick up supplies at the swap.

The goal of the community swap is to encourage people to reduce waste and save money by exchanging their gently-used kitchen supplies and items with others.

“We want to make this event as accessible as possible,” said Kerri Copus, library program coordinator. “No one should have to go without basic supplies, and we hope this event will help fill that need for our community. This is a time when many are moving out to start school and we are hoping to provide a space to meet up, give away items you may no longer need, and find items that need a new home — all while participating in sustainable living.”

Leftover items from the Aug. 26 swap will be donated to Angels in the Attic in the Town of Floyd.

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd. Call (540) 745-2947 for more information, or contact Kerri Copus at (540) 382-6969 ext. 215 or email kcopus@mfrl.org.