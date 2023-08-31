This week’s shared encouragement comes from “Image,” a recently published book available on Amazon.

“Rise” is a song written about the common struggles I have faced over the past three years.

All of us, have been there, down, alone and cold — we must find the motives to simply overcome our heartaches. We must Rise.

From “Rise”

“From every city street in America,

I can feel it rising inside.

I wasn’t the only one,

who had the ending in mind.

It’s all over the world,

You think life has no meaning.

But hear those angels,

who whispered a pleading.

Who rose their wings so we wouldn’t fear.

Many wanted us to rise,

and wipe away that tear.

Inside they wanted us to find ourselves,

though we were ugly inside.

They needed peace in our hearts,

understanding in our eyes.

They said, “Children, do not cry.”

It was simple,

They added, “It was a waste of time.”

That kind of life makes you miss everything in blessed sight.

Know when you rise,

you’ll see what’s wrong, what’s right.

You’ll find yourself someday,

do not end this spiritual fight.”