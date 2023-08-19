The Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectables Show returns to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Started by Roger and Nancy Mannon of Floyd county, the show is in its 26th year, making it the longest running comic book show in Virginia.

“There are a lot of comic book shows now, and you can usually find some vintage material at all of them,” Roger said. “But we are one of the few in the country dedicated to the older material.”

When the show started, it was mostly seen as a local hobby event, but it has grown to have a regional, then national impact.

“In our first quarter-century, we’ve attracted vendors and collectors from 15 states. This year we add a 16th, as we have a vendor coming from Oklahoma,” Roger said.

The Vintage Show was fortunate to catch a renewed wave of interest in old comics. In recent years, comic books have generated a string of billion-dollar blockbuster movies and TV shows.

Vintage comics have a historic and nostalgic importance but the interest generated by the superhero movies have cause some editions to skyrocket in value.

“There have been some select issues that have sold for a million dollars, and they are out of reach for most collectors,” Roger said. “But there will be thousands of comics available for just a few dollars.

Some of the best dealers in the Southeast are regulars at the show, with impressive inventories. This year, one vendor will debut a collection of British comics that he bought in London, England.

While vendors are primarily interested in selling, they are constantly looking to refresh their inventory, and many buy collections that are brought to show.

The 26th annual Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Salem Civic Center (1001 Roanoke Blvd.) on Saturday, Aug. 26. Admission is also vintage-style: $3 for adults, with kids 12 and younger getting in free. Parking is also free.

For additional information, call the Mannons at (540) 320-7956.