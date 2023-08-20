Students in Floyd County Public Schools returned to classrooms and reunited with friends earlier this month.

Faculty/staff members returned to their respective schools one week before students’ summer break ended, including more than 20 new FCPS team members.

Superintendent Dr. Jessica Cromer said even being in a new role, the begging of school is still her favorite time of the year.

“There have been lots of positive comments and everyone seems excited to be back,” Cromer said. “We have had multiple teachers comment on how wonderful their students are and how they came in ready to focus and get to work.”

Floyd County High School’s eighth grade and senior classes both have a total of 143.

Total division enrollment numbers will continue to fluctuate until around Labor Day, Cromer said, but numbers are “holding steady” with predicted figures.

“I am so proud of our staff who has worked extremely hard to get the buildings ready and prepare welcoming activities that have made the start of school so positive,” Cromer said.

Find the 2023-2024 school year calendar and other resources online at www.floyd.k12.va.us.