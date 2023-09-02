In Floyd County Circuit Court at the end of August, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to four months in jail after he pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary of a vending machine.

Nathan James Thomas had attempted the burglary late at night at Thomas General Store in Copper Hill after it was closed.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said that Thomas looked at various machines on the concrete front porch of the store before backing a van up to the edge and moving the heavy into the back.

The weight brought the front wheels up off the ground and made the front-wheel drive van undrivable.

After working to get the machine back to a place where the vehicle’s wheels touched the ground, Branscom said, Thomas drove off as the Pepsi vending machine crashed to the ground.

Foiled by the first attempt to rob a business, Branscom said, Thomas drove down Bent Mountain and into Roanoke County where he broke into another convenience store and stole numerous Virginia Lottery tickets.

Owners of the store reported the theft to the lottery offices, and security officers from the lottery office in Roanoke arrested Thomas in Rocky Mount the next morning when he tried to cash in a $500 winning ticket that was among the ones stolen, Branscom said.

“He was determined to steal something to raise money that wasn’t his,” he added.

Thomas pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny. Beside the jail term, Judge Mike Fleenor ordered Thomas to pay $1,926 to the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for repair of the damaged vending machine.

In other hearings in August:

William Joel Reid II of Willis pleaded guilty to probation violations, and the judge sent him to jail for six months followed by three years and six months on probation.

Katherine Janice Scruggs of Roanoke was found guilty of violating her probation on drug possession charges, and Judge Fleenor put her back on three years of probation without new jail time.

The judge also found Justin Craig Frazier of Wytheville in violation of his possession-related probation and sent him to jail for three months with a year and eight months suspended.

Ricky Dean Sutphin of Floyd pleaded guilty to petty larceny and filing a false police report, and was given a six month suspended sentences on both.

Kelly Marie Grissom of Blacksburg pleaded guilty on a charge of possession of meth and was given a three-year suspended sentence.

Katie Arlene Willard of Willis pleaded guilty on a charge of possession of meth and was given a five-year suspended sentence.