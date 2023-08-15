Volunteers from Floyd Baptist Church are making Saturday a day of service to others in the Floyd community as a part of Operation In As Much, a national hands-on mission opportunity.

The program is based on Matthew 25:40, which states that doing for others is doing for Jesus.

Loads of free firewood will be delivered to a number of locations throughout the county on Aug. 19, and house repairs will be made; these may include replacing and/or repairing roofs, floors, decks, etc.

Some volunteers at the church will prepare lunches for the workers, while others will deliver cookies to First Responders. Cards and notes of encouragement will be written and mailed to military personnel and shut-ins.

At the church Annex (510 E. Main St.), there will be a free giveaway of clothing, shoes, jackets, hats, kitchen and household items, books, toys and a variety of other items.

A limited number of bags of free food will also be available. This “Free for All” event will begin at 8:15 a.m.

The entire community is invited attend and partake, and help show the love of Christ to others.