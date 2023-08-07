Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Blanche is an adorable, petite, tuxedo girl.

She is a little shy at first, but she loves to be petted and gets along well with the other cats.

Blanche is healthy, vaccinated, tested negative for FELV/FIV and spayed.

Anyone interested in meeting or adopting Blanche should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

For more information about Blanche or any of the pets at the Floyd County Humane Society, call (540) 745-7207.