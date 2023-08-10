Gussied Up’s Grooming opened in the former Southern Charm Grooming location at the beginning of the month.

Owned by Floyd County native Miranda Jones, who also owns Gussied Up and Floyd Vapes just outside of town, the new grooming business opened on Aug. 1, following Karen Sexton’s early-July closure of Southern Charm.

Jones said the transition was “definitely difficult at times,” but “the community was definitely thankful that someone took over Karen’s business — they were afraid they were going to have to find a new place to go,” Jones said.

One challenge revolved around making up the appointments that were missed between Southern Charm’s closure and Gussied Up’s Grooming’s opening, Jones said, while another was figuring out a schedule to keep clients on their regular schedule.

“The clients are so nice and understanding, and everyone is getting along,” Jones said.

Gussied Up’s Grooming’s full team was introduced on the business’s Facebook page in mid-July.

Madison Barnett is the full-time certified groomer, who said she discovered her love of pet grooming while working at a veterinarian clinic.

“Since then, I have completed a pet grooming academy and continued to learn and grow each and every day while grooming,” Barnett said.

Both full-time assistant Samantha Bolt and part-time assistant Kylie Williams have years of experience with dogs and working with them in a variety of settings.

Samantha works at a boarding facility in addition to her work at Gussied Up’s Grooming, and Kylie is taking classes to become a certified groomer.

“... All the staff are extremely educated within this field of work…” Jones said. “The staff is definitely booked out and have busy days now and ahead of them.”

Gussied Up’s Grooming is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The team offers ear cleanings, comb outs, nail trims, baths and more, based on the size of the dog. Baths and trims for small dogs start at $15; for extra-large dogs, baths and trims start at $50.

Learn more about Gussied Up’s Grooming by searching its name on Facebook and by calling (540) 250-0977.