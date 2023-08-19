Tri-Area Community Health in Floyd celebrated recent renovations and National Health Center Week 2023 with a ribbon cutting earlier this month.

Recent construction expanded the local office, and tours of the facility were offered during the Open House event on Aug. 11.

Local officials from the Floyd Chamber attended the ribbon cutting alongside Tri-Area patients, staff and other community members.

The Floyd office is located at 140 Christiansburg Pike. Other Tri-Area locations are in Ferrum, Fries, Grayson Highlands, Laurel Fork and Stuart (for behavioral health).

For more information about offices and services, call (866) 942-0401 or visit www.triareahealth.org.